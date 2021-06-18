MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police believe two men were shot early Friday morning near West 15th street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis.
Police received a call around 2:40 a.m. about the shooting but when they arrived on the scene witnesses told police the two people who were injured had fled the area.
Later police were informed that two men checked into Hennepin Healthcare hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The individuals did not cooperate with police regarding the incident, however, investigators do believe they were the men injured on 15th and Nicollet.
Police impounded the vehicle the injured men arrived in but no arrests have been made at this time.
This incident is under investigation.