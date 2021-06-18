MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Due to extreme wildfire conditions, a red flag warning has been issued for much of central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.
National Weather Service issued the warning for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Pope, Ramsey, Renville, Sherburne, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Washington, Wright and Yellow Medicine counties.
The Department of Natural Resources is asking anyone in those areas not to burn anything, and to make sure that recent fires are out.
Southern Minnesota saw some rain on Thursday evening, which is why the dew point is up and the area is not under the red flag warning, according to WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak.
The warning is in effect until 8 p.m. on Friday.