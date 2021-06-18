MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday is set to be a WCCO #Top10WXDay thanks to sunshine and some seasonable temperatures.
Saturday will hit a high around 82 degrees in the Twin Cities with light winds and low humidity throughout the day as we celebrate the official start of summer and the new national holiday, Juneteenth.
Sunday will feature some more severe weather across the region. Light rain showers are set to begin in the morning and thunderstorms will roll in towards the evening with a high of 78 degrees.
Morning! Wishing you a lovely #Juneteenth; certainly today's weather will cooperate. Gusty winds & dry conditions have elevated 🔥 concerns, though. The weekend features a #Top10WXDay & needed (but ill-timed) rain. I'm on @WCCO thru 10a w/@DeRushaJ & @WCCOShayla #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/ejgMUprJV1
For those planning outdoor activities and celebrations for Father’s Day on Sunday, WCCO’s Mike Augstinak recommends moving them to Friday or Saturday for more accomodating weather.
A reminder that due to the recent drought and the upcoming increase in wind, Minnesota is under critical brushfire concerns. Minnesotans are advised to avoid open flames and sparks until further notice.