MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating a Friday night shooting in Dinkytown which left five people injured.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers arrived to the 400 block of 14th Avenue Southeast shortly before midnight to find five people suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police described two of the wounds as “graze” wounds.
Authorities said the suspect fled before officers arrived on scene.
The five victims, three of whom were men and two of whom were women, were taken to a nearby hospital by an ambulance.
