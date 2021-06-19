MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An hours-long standoff in Brooklyn Center led to the arrest of a man in connection with a homicide investigation in Robbinsdale.
Robbinsdale police were conducting a welfare check around 9:15 a.m. Friday around 35th Avenue and Grimes Avenue. There, they found a woman dead inside a home.
Police determined that the death was a homicide and asked Brooklyn Center Police to assist in the investigation. They then learned that a suspect was at a residence on the 6200 block of Unity Avenue.
Attempts to contact the suspect by phone were unsuccessful; police then set up a perimeter and the West Metro SWAT team was called in.
After 10 hours of negotiations, the man was arrested around 9 p.m.
Robbinsdale police are investigating the homicide.
