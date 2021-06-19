MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday is a #Top10WxDay thanks to sunshine and seasonable temperatures throughout the state.
Saturday will hit a high around 82 degrees in the Twin Cities with light winds and low humidity throughout the day as we celebrate the official start of summer and the new national holiday, Juneteenth.
Winds will also range from 10 to 15 mph, making it the perfect day for bike rides and getting out on the water.
Happy #Top10WXDay! Low humidity, light winds, and a lot of sun are on tap for today… but some changes are on the way beginning #FathersDay. I'm not saying they're unwelcome changes; just that the timing isn't great. See you 8-9a with @JenniferMayerle on @WCCO! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/iFgTVUqMBS
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) June 19, 2021
On Sunday, however, the rain will start moving from the west, and the high temperature in the metro will be around 75 degrees.
In the afternoon and evening hours, some hefty downpours and possible thunderstorms could make their way through the Twin Cities.
Then, Monday will be the coolest day in June so far, with a high of 69 degrees in the metro. The cooler temperatures will not last long however, as they’ll warm up for another 90-degree day on Thursday.
