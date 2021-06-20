MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, as well as nine additional deaths.
The latest numbers from health officials bring the cumulative case count to 604,509. In total, 7,545 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
More than 5.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state. About 62% of the eligible population is fully inoculated.
Since the start of the pandemic, 32,525 COVID-19 cases in the state have required hospitalization, with 6,601 of those needing intensive care.
Nearly 596,000 patients no longer need to isolate.
In the past 24 hours, the state processed 11,850 tests. The state has completed more than 10.2 million tests since March 2020.
More On WCCO.com: