MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after what authorities called a “random” shooting in St. Cloud Sunday morning.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 2600 block of Island View Drive around 6:15 a.m. They found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Police unsuccessfully searched for a suspect until just after 7 a.m., when they were notified of a man with a handgun on the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue South.
Officers arrested the man, a 45-year-old from Duluth. Police said he had a handgun with him and admitted to the shooting. He is awaiting charges in the Stearns County Jail.
Police believe “there were no connections” between the suspect and victim.
WCCO typically does not name suspects before they are charged.
