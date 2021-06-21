CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now

Red Cow beverage director Ian Lowther shared these cocktail recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers:

Tickled Pink

Ingredients

1 1/3oz Pisco
½ oz Aperol
2/3 oz strawberry syrup
1 oz prosecco

Directions

Shake all ingredients except prosecco. Strain into a stemmed glass and top with prosecco and a lemon peel

Watermelon Rhubarb Punch

Ingredients

15 oz tequila, vodka, or gin
32 oz watermelon juice
8 oz fresh squeezed lime juice
8 oz rhubarb syrup
20 oz soda water

§ Rhubarb Syrup

1/4lb chopped rhubarb
16 oz water
16 oz sugar
Boil rhubarb and water until rhubarb breaks down. Strain out solids, reserve liquid, mix rhubarb liquid and sugar, stir until sugar is dissolved.

