Red Cow beverage director Ian Lowther shared these cocktail recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers:
Tickled Pink
Ingredients
1 1/3oz Pisco
½ oz Aperol
2/3 oz strawberry syrup
1 oz prosecco
Directions
Shake all ingredients except prosecco. Strain into a stemmed glass and top with prosecco and a lemon peel
Watermelon Rhubarb Punch
Ingredients
15 oz tequila, vodka, or gin
32 oz watermelon juice
8 oz fresh squeezed lime juice
8 oz rhubarb syrup
20 oz soda water
§ Rhubarb Syrup
1/4lb chopped rhubarb
16 oz water
16 oz sugar
Boil rhubarb and water until rhubarb breaks down. Strain out solids, reserve liquid, mix rhubarb liquid and sugar, stir until sugar is dissolved.
