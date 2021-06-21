Menu
Many Restaurant Job Applicants Aren't Showing Up For Interviews
While fully open, many Twin Cities bars and restaurants are having trouble filling their staff.
Memphis Man Killed By Semi In St. Paul While Walking On Highway 52
A 28-year-old man from Memphis, Tennessee was hit and killed by a semi-truck Monday afternoon while walking on a Twin Cities highway.
Vikings Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot 4 Times In Washington D.C.
The Minnesota Vikings say rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was shot four times Monday while riding in a car as he visited his aunt in his hometown of Washington D.C.
Carl Nassib Becomes First Openly Gay Active NFL Player
Nassib also announced he’s donating $100,000 to a group that helps LGBTQ youth with suicide prevention.
Minnesota Wild Assistant GM, Fmr. UMD Player Tom Kurvers Dies At 58
The Minnesota Wild's assistant general manager Tom Kurvers has died of lung cancer at 58 years old, the team announced Monday.
Lynx Players Sylvia Fowles, Napheesa Collier Make Olympic Roster
Two Minnesota Lynx players have made the U.S. Olympic women's basketball roster, the team announced Monday.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Bryan Cranston And Annette Bening Star In Paramount+ Original 'Jerry And Marge Go Large'
'Jerry And Marge Go Large' stars Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening in a story based on true events.
From Barack Obama To Kurt Vonnegut, Book Reveals How World's Most Successful People Achieved Greatness
Ever wonder what makes people like President Barack Obama, Serena Williams and Malcolm Gladwell some of the most successful leaders in their industries? A new book describes the strategies behind their success.
Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, America's Longest-Running All-Black Rodeo, Airs On CBS Saturday June 19
On Juneteenth, CBS will broadcast the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, marking the first time the event has aired on broadcast network television.
'I Look To Trevor Noah Like A Mentor': Josh Johnson On First Comedy Special 'Hashtag'
The stand-up comedian and writer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah previews his first comedy special on Comedy Central.
Keto-Friendly Cereal Recipe To Start Your Day From 'Dirty, Lazy Keto'
If you’re on a keto diet, chances are one of the things you miss most is a simple bowl of cereal. Yes, cereal!
'Secret Celebrity Renovation' And 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos' Come To CBS This Summer
The summer premiere dates for two CBS reality series were announced earlier today.
What Are The Hidden Dangers Of Swimming In Open Water?
Halfway through June and already there’s been a dozen drownings across the Twin Cities, nine in Hennepin County alone.
What Does The 'Right To Peacefully Assemble' Mean?
Protests, large and small, permitted or organic, have recently become ingrained in Minnesota history.
When Will The Pandemic End?
With vaccination rates ticking up, and COVID-19 cases down, people are starting to ask: When will the pandemic end?
How To Volunteer With One World Surgery Center
June 21, 2021 at 10:19 pm
Click here to find out how to volunteer at One World Surgery Center
.