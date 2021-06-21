MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesota Lynx players have made the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball roster, the team announced Monday.
Center Sylvia Fowles and forward Napheesa Collier are among the 12 total players that will represent the U.S. in Japan later this summer.
“I’m definitely soaking this moment up,” Fowles said in a release. “Not everyone gets the opportunity at a chance to compete for a fourth gold medal but it’s important to not get sidetracked. We need to make sure we go in there to do what we came to do and that is to win.”
“It’s a dream and an honor to now finally be here and a big milestone,” Collier said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to compete.”
Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve will serve as an assistant coach for the Olympic team.
Fowles has played for the Lynx since 2015. This year, she’s averaging 15.6 points a game. In her third season, 24-year-old Collier is averaging 17.7 points per game.
Collier was named WNBA Rookie of the Year for the 2019 season, while Fowles won league MVP in 2017.
The Lynx have been represented in each summer Olympiad since 2000.
The XXXII Olympic Games women’s basketball competition begins July 26 in Saitama, Japan.