MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who was fatally shot while standing in his doorway in St. Cloud Sunday morning has been identified.
The St. Cloud Police Department identified him Monday as 68-year-old Edward Anthony Ward. WCCO has confirmed he was a professor in the Department of Management and Entrepreneurship at St. Cloud State University.
Authorities called his shooting “random,” and said “there were no connections” between the suspect — a 45-year-old man from Duluth who is in custody — and victim.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 2600 block of Island View Drive around 6:15 a.m. Sunday. They found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Police unsuccessfully searched for a suspect until just after 7 a.m., when they were notified of a man with a handgun on the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue South.
Police said the man admitted to the shooting. He is awaiting charges in the Stearns County Jail.
WCCO typically does not name suspects before they are charged.