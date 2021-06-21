CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old man from Memphis, Tennessee was hit and killed by a semi-truck Monday afternoon while walking on a Twin Cities highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3 p.m. on Highway 52 at Belvedere Street in St. Paul. The victim had apparently exited his vehicle, and “stepped into the path of the semi.”

(credit: MnDOT)

The man’s identity hasn’t been released. The driver of the semi, a 47-year-old Stewartville man, wasn’t hurt. The state patrol is still investigating.