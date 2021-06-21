MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old man from Memphis, Tennessee was hit and killed by a semi-truck Monday afternoon while walking on a Twin Cities highway.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3 p.m. on Highway 52 at Belvedere Street in St. Paul. The victim had apparently exited his vehicle, and “stepped into the path of the semi.”
The man’s identity hasn’t been released. The driver of the semi, a 47-year-old Stewartville man, wasn’t hurt. The state patrol is still investigating.