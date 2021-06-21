MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel announced new and increased safety protocols around campus Monday after a recent shooting that injured three students.

Early Saturday morning a shooting occurred in Dinkytown near the corner of 14th Avenue Southeast and Fourth Street Southeast injuring five people in total. Three of those injured identified themselves as U of M students and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspected shooter fled before police arrived and the incident is currently being investigated.

Gabel shared her frustration and concern regarding the recent uptick in crime and outlined the university’s new plans to ramp up safety efforts on and around campus.

“Our thoughts and support go out to those impacted, and as we await the outcome of the investigation, we know we must do more to address crime in the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Gabel.

According to the announcement, the university has already taken steps in response to the incident including an increase of Minneapolis Police Department officers during late-night hours, additional University of Minnesota Police Department officers patroling Dinkytown and the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, and the installation of mobile cameras in the immediate areas.

Gabel also shared long-term plans to bring safety and security to university students. These plans include UMPD officers utilizing additional bicycle and vehicle patrols, additional street lighting around Dinkytown, and an increase in “Blue Light” emergency response kiosks in the surrounding area.

Along with the increased presence of law enforcement, Gabel says they are implementing other initiatives such as safety ambassadors, monitored cameras, increased lighting, and the use of the Rave application.

Rave is a phone app that allows you to have a “virtual escort” when walking alone in the city. You can invite people to be your “Social Guardian,” so they can monitor you along the way. If you don’t arrive at your location in the estimated amount of time the app will notify your selected guardian and public safety officials.

Gabel also shared their efforts to include affected voices such as community groups, property owners, and local businesses to explore, initiate, maintain, and create a safe community for all.

“We understand that with all that our city provides, including the impact of our world-class institution within this vibrant metropolitan region,” said Gabel, “we all must be safe to live, learn, work, and serve.”