VICTORIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Monday night, there will be a community notification meeting to let people in Victoria know that a level three sex offender named Matthew Vanhecke will be moving into their neighborhood Tuesday.

Some neighbors have already heard the news. A Facebook post from the Carver County sheriff notified people of Vanhecke’s move.

The main concern from neighbors is the density of children. The neighborhood’s homeowners association president says there are parks, pools, schools and roughly 700 children within a mile-and-a-half of where Vanhecke would live.

Vanhecke was a substitute teacher convicted of having sexual contact with two young girls, and had what the sheriff’s office describes as “child sexual abuse images.”

The controversy deepens with the plan that Vanhecke will move in with his parents when he’s released, which is allowed per local ordinance. He is 42 years old and his parents are in their 70s.

Neighbors feel that’s a loophole to a rule designed to help young people turn their lives around, and they plan to meet with community members and the sheriff to share their concerns.

“As a community the best thing we can do is to make sure this man is rehabilitated, for all of our sakes,” neighborhood resident Laura Maurer said. “We want him rehabilitated. But we have to look at the saturation of children that he will be around.”

“And what we’re asking the people that have the ability to control is pause, give us the chance to really understand the emotional, psychological and physical impact that this could have on our most precious resource, our children,” Lakeside Estate Homeowners Association President Zach Husted said. “The most vulnerable of all in a community.”

A Change.org petition created Friday has more than 2,500 signatures.

WCCO reached out to both Vanhecke’s family and his attorney and has not yet heard back.