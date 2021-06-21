MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings say rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was shot four times Monday while riding in a car as he visited his aunt in his hometown of Washington D.C.
Twyman, who previously played for the University of Pittsburgh, reportedly suffered “superficial” injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
The Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened just after 5 p.m., and involved three other gunshot wound victims besides Twyman, all of whom are expected to survive. Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the shooting.
He was the 199th pick in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.