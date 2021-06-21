MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old Ponsford man has been convicted of beating a robbery victim with a cinder block on the White Earth Indian Reservation last year.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a federal jury found Wesley Robert Warren guilty of two of four counts, including one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
Warren robbed and attacked a victim on June 3, 2020. He also is accused of dropping a 42-pound cinder block on the back of the victim’s head. The victim was hospitalized for several weeks due to a traumatic brain injury and later transferred to a long-term care facility.
Warren faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.