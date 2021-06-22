MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thanks to a new drone video, you don’t have to drive up to Duluth to tour the Glensheen Mansion.
The flythrough drone video was made by JayByrdFilms, the production company that shot similar videos at Bryant Lake Bowl and Mall of America earlier this year.
In the Glensheen Mansion video, you see people walking around the home in period clothes as a narrator tells the story of the Congdon family, who built and lived on the estate.
