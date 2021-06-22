CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair has announced the performers that will make up the more than 900 shows at the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Together, the first full fair experience since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s line-up includes performances from Sister Sledge, The Legendary Wailers, Yam Haus, Ezra Ray Hart, Tonic Sol-fa, Cornbread Harris, Dr. Mambo’s Combo, Poppa Bear Norton, Socaholix and more.

All shows are free with the price of admission.

For more information on the line-up, or where you can find the shows, click here.

Full free lineups and venues are highlighted below:

Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:

  • DSL Dire Straits Legacy (Aug. 26 & 27) 8:30 p.m.
  • Sister Sledge (Aug. 28 & 29) 8:30 p.m.
  • Ezra Ray Hart (Aug. 30 & 31) 8:30 p.m.
  • The Legendary Wailers (Sept. 1 & 2) 8:30 p.m.
  • Roots & Boots featuring Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye (Sept. 3 & 4) 8:30 p.m.
  • Yam Haus (Sept. 5 & 6) 7:30 p.m.

Leinie Lodge Bandshell daytime entertainment sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:

  • Box On
  • Tonic Sol-fa
  • Shenandoah
  • Becky Buller Band
  • The Next Generation Leahy
  • King Calaway
  • The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band
  • The Malpass Brothers
  • Connie Smith
  • Renata The Band
  • Rockland Road
  • We Banjo 3
  • Monroe Crossing
  • Screaming Orphans
  • Melinda Doolittle
  • Malamanya
  • Rosie Flores
  • Sunpie & The Louisiana Sunspots
  • MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals

West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:

  • Davina and The Vagabonds
  • The Greeting Committee
  • Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys
  • NUR-D
  • First Avenue Goes To The Fair
  • Mae Simpson

Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market daytime entertainment sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:

  • MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick
  • Mary Cutrufello Band
  • The Jorgensens
  • The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest
  • Barley Jacks
  • Starlifter from the USAF Band of Mid-America
  • Poppa Bear Norton
  • Kris and the Riverbend Dutchmen
  • Molly Maher Band
  • Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contests
  • Cornbread Harris
  • Joe & Vicki Price
  • The Dollys

Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:

  • Dr. Mambo’s Combo
  • Good For Gary
  • Takin’ It To The Limit: An Eagles Tribute
  • Banda La Verdadera
  • Socaholix
  • Ka Lia Universe & Friends

International Bazaar Stage daytime entertainment sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:

  • Jack Brass Band
  • Café Accordion Orchestra
  • Phoenix Chinese Dance Academy
  • The Men of New Hope
  • Sumunar Indonesian Music & Dance
  • Tha Ma Muz
  • Ujamaa Music Group
  • Maria Isa and LatinXpolis
  • Siama’s Congo Roots
  • Native Pride Dancers
  • Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca
  • KOFI & The Fire Keepers

Ramberg Music Cafe Stage sponsored by Cal Spas:

  • Polkarobics
  • Tom Hunter
  • The Neighborhood Trio
  • Jack Knife & The Sharps
  • The Joey Johnson Band
  • Dakota Dave Hull & Friends
  • Jim Berner’s Music Legends
  • PK Mayo
  • Hello Heartache
  • Phil Heywood & Eric Lugosch
  • Bill Koncar
  • Lolos Ghost

Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park sponsored by Green Mill Restaurant:

  • The Chipper Experience
  • Monster Shop Bump’n
  • Mama Lou: American Strong Woman
  • Jared Sherlock
  • Fantastick Patrick
  • The Flyin’ Hawaiian Show
  • Kidsdance
  • Lizzy – Comedy Stage Hypnosis
  • MSF County Fair Talent Contest