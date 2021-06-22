MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair has announced the performers that will make up the more than 900 shows at the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Together, the first full fair experience since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s line-up includes performances from Sister Sledge, The Legendary Wailers, Yam Haus, Ezra Ray Hart, Tonic Sol-fa, Cornbread Harris, Dr. Mambo’s Combo, Poppa Bear Norton, Socaholix and more.READ MORE: Will There Be A Normal State Fair This Summer? Organizers Stay Tight-Lipped
All shows are free with the price of admission.
Full free lineups and venues are highlighted below:
Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:
- DSL Dire Straits Legacy (Aug. 26 & 27) 8:30 p.m.
- Sister Sledge (Aug. 28 & 29) 8:30 p.m.
- Ezra Ray Hart (Aug. 30 & 31) 8:30 p.m.
- The Legendary Wailers (Sept. 1 & 2) 8:30 p.m.
- Roots & Boots featuring Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye (Sept. 3 & 4) 8:30 p.m.
- Yam Haus (Sept. 5 & 6) 7:30 p.m.
Leinie Lodge Bandshell daytime entertainment sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:
- Box On
- Tonic Sol-fa
- Shenandoah
- Becky Buller Band
- The Next Generation Leahy
- King Calaway
- The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band
- The Malpass Brothers
- Connie Smith
- Renata The Band
- Rockland Road
- We Banjo 3
- Monroe Crossing
- Screaming Orphans
- Melinda Doolittle
- Malamanya
- Rosie Flores
- Sunpie & The Louisiana Sunspots
- MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals
West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:
- Davina and The Vagabonds
- The Greeting Committee
- Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys
- NUR-D
- First Avenue Goes To The Fair
- Mae Simpson
Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market daytime entertainment sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:
- MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick
- Mary Cutrufello Band
- The Jorgensens
- The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest
- Barley Jacks
- Starlifter from the USAF Band of Mid-America
- Poppa Bear Norton
- Kris and the Riverbend Dutchmen
- Molly Maher Band
- Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contests
- Cornbread Harris
- Joe & Vicki Price
- The Dollys
Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:
- Dr. Mambo’s Combo
- Good For Gary
- Takin’ It To The Limit: An Eagles Tribute
- Banda La Verdadera
- Socaholix
- Ka Lia Universe & Friends
International Bazaar Stage daytime entertainment sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:
- Jack Brass Band
- Café Accordion Orchestra
- Phoenix Chinese Dance Academy
- The Men of New Hope
- Sumunar Indonesian Music & Dance
- Tha Ma Muz
- Ujamaa Music Group
- Maria Isa and LatinXpolis
- Siama’s Congo Roots
- Native Pride Dancers
- Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca
- KOFI & The Fire Keepers
Ramberg Music Cafe Stage sponsored by Cal Spas:
- Polkarobics
- Tom Hunter
- The Neighborhood Trio
- Jack Knife & The Sharps
- The Joey Johnson Band
- Dakota Dave Hull & Friends
- Jim Berner’s Music Legends
- PK Mayo
- Hello Heartache
- Phil Heywood & Eric Lugosch
- Bill Koncar
- Lolos Ghost
Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park sponsored by Green Mill Restaurant:
- The Chipper Experience
- Monster Shop Bump’n
- Mama Lou: American Strong Woman
- Jared Sherlock
- Fantastick Patrick
- The Flyin’ Hawaiian Show
- Kidsdance
- Lizzy – Comedy Stage Hypnosis
- MSF County Fair Talent Contest
