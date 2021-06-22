MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating two incidents of racist graffiti and vandalism reported in rural parts of the county over the past week.
The first incident took place in Scandia, where a car was vandalized and spray-painted.
In May Township, “Stop Asian Hate” and “Black Lives Matter” signs were torn down from a fence.
“These crimes are not a reflection of the great communities and people of Scandia and May Township,” said Sheriff Dan Starry. “These types of hate crimes will be thoroughly investigated and those found responsible will be charged.”
Authorities say they have not been able to find any suspects so far and are asking the public to contact their tip line at 651-430-7850 with any information.
