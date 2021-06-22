MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota State Fair officials are slated to meet Tuesday afternoon with Ramsey County administrators to discuss changes to safety at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
The fair is scheduled to return to full capacity this summer, but it won’t be the same as in years past. The most notable change will be at the front gate, where metal detectors will be in place.
The metal detectors were approved for last year’s fair, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The machines were a response to concerns of rising violence.
In 2019, on the last day of the fair, three people were shot and a woman was struck by a car outside the front gate. Four months later, the metal detectors were approved as part of a $10 million upgrade package.
As of June 1, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office has taken over patrolling the fairgrounds. Tuesday’s meeting will make that partnership official for the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
According to one official who’ll be attending the meeting, the main topics of discussion will be insurance and the use/implementation of body cameras.
Earlier this year, the fair decided to outsource its policing following the retirement of its in-house police chief, Paul Paulos, back in May. Officials say that using an outside agency would be more efficient, given concerns over training and equipment.