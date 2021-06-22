MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota transportation officials are telling motorists to expect a full closure of westbound Interstate 694 in the east metro this weekend.
Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, westbound lanes of I-694 will close between 10th Street in Oakdale and Highway 61 in Maplewood. The interstate will be undergoing concrete repairs.
The section of the interstate is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
Then, on Friday, July 9, at 10 p.m. the eastbound lanes of the interstate will close between 10th Street in Oakdale and Highway 61 in Maplewood. It's expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on July 12.
Minnesota Department of Transportation officials say motorists should follow posted detours and allow extra time to reach their destination.
"To accelerate the road work and lessen traffic impacts, crews are scheduled to work 24-hour shifts during each closure starting on Friday evening and continuing through the weekend to complete the work by early Monday morning," MnDOT said.
More road information can be found on 511mn.org.
