MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 2-year-old boy who was airlifted to a Minneapolis hospital earlier this month after being found unresponsive in a pond in Ham Lake has died.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Uriel Umzee Remi, and said he died Sunday morning at Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis. His cause of death was freshwater drowning.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, family and friends found Remi in the water at Lions Park around 7 p.m. on June 12. They attempted lifesaving measures while waiting for first responders.
Once responders arrived, they also made lifesaving efforts before the child was airlifted.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the drowning.