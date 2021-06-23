MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time in 18 months, Allianz Field is expecting to host a full capacity crowd Wednesday night, with
19,000 fans expected to watch the Loons take on Austin FC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Paul soccer-specific stadium has been closed or compromised longer than it’s been open. Allianz Field first welcomed fans in April of 2019. About a year later, the outbreak hit Minnesota, closing the stadium to soccer fans.
But as more than 50% of adults in the state are now fully vaccinated, the stadium is reopening at full capacity. Should the virus’ presence in Minnesota continue to wane, soccer fans can expect to be able to visit Allianz Field throughout the summer for future games.
Gov. Tim Walz and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will be at Allianz Field on Wednesday for a vaccination clinic. The clinic will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The shots will be free, no identification is required.
Children as young as 12 can get the vaccine. According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, about 54% of those eligible for the vaccine have received their first shot while 51% are fully inoculated.