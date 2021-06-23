MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A huge and happy update on a story about a premature baby who was given a zero percent chance of survival, but continues to thrive.

Richard Hutchinson was born last June when his mom was just 20 weeks pregnant. He weighed only about 11 ounces and was given a zero percent chance of survival.

As of this week, the Somerset, Wisconsin baby is now known around the world.

“It still amazes me how resilient he’s been through this process,” said Beth Hutchinson, Richard’s mom.

His father, Rick Hutchinson, said baby Richard is truly defying every odd there is.

“When Richard was born, they told us he had a zero percent chance of survival and they asked us if we wanted to hold him before he passed away, and after consulting with the neonatologist department there, they agreed to give him a chance and look,” said Rick.

Baby Richard has gone from being 11 ounces to over 16 pounds.

“He likes to babble a lot, he’s trying to crawl,” said Beth.

As of his first birthday, this baby who was born at just 20 weeks gestation is a Guinness Book of World Records record holder. He’s the youngest known person to survive.

Rick and Beth have decided to pass their joy on to others, using some of their GoFundMe donations to encourage other preemie parents.

“We are actually trying to start a nonprofit for families to give that hope and that outside resource,” Beth said.

Rick said a zero percent survival rate can be one hundred percent wrong.

“I think the future looks bright for him and whatever he decides to do, we’ll make a big mark,” said Rick.

And it seems the little guy already has as Rick says after COVID, he hopes to take Richard around the NICU at Children’s Minnesota and show them what hope looks like.