MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Brooklyn Center Police discovered a dead woman early Wednesday morning and are now investigating the case as a suspicious death.
According to a police report, the BCPD responded to a welfare check around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a residence at the 5400 block of Oliver Avenue North in Brooklyn Center.
When the police arrived they found a dead adult woman and multiple children who were uninjured. A man was arrested during the initial investigation in connection to the death.
Police say there is no ongoing threat or danger to the public at this time.
