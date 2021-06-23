MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two Minneapolis beaches are temporarily closed due to high levels of E.coli.
Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach were closed on Tuesday, after samples indicated elevated bacteria levels.
The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board says the bacteria is likely due to Sunday’s rainfall, which brought stormwater into the lakes.
At this time, MPRB says there are no reports of any illnesses from swimmers.
All other public beaches in the city are open.
To see MPRB’s interactive map, which shows lake water quality, click here.
Hennepin County’s interactive beach map also shows the current water status of local swimming beaches, including whether they are contaminated and closed. For more information, click here.