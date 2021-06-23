MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday night outside a market in Brooklyn Park.
City police say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. outside the Nice Family African Market on the 7400 block of Regent Avenue. Witnesses told investigators that a man was sitting in his car and opened fire on another man who was walking in front of the store.
The man who was shot ran to a nearby vehicle and fled the scene. Police later found the victim unconscious with several gunshot wounds. His girlfriend was driving the car.
Emergency crews brought the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.
