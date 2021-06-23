MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Douglas County Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday evening near the city of Brandon.
DCPD responded to a 911 call made by Levi Donson, a motorcyclist who was riding his bike with another couple on County Road 108 North West driving westbound.
According to a police report, Donson told police that the couple operating the other motorcycle, Shawn Olson and Jeanine Kirscht, had crashed into a ditch. He reported 44-year-old Olson, the driver, as injured and 49-year-old Kirscht, the passenger, as not breathing.
First responders airlifted Olson from the scene by LifeLink III to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota with life-threatening injuries. Kirscht was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both Olson and Kirscht were reported not wearing helmets.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.