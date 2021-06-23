MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – North Commons Water Park in Minneapolis announced free admission and free swimming lessons available through the summer.
The announcement comes after a meeting on June 16 where the commissioners for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board voted to eliminate the $5 and $3 admission fees.
Free admissions to the water park started Monday. MPRB said they are also refunding the cost of season passes purchased this year.
Water park officials say all the rules at the park still apply, including appropriate swim attire and supervision or companions for children under 12.
For those who qualify, swim lessons are also available for free at the water park and various other locations in the Minneapolis park system.
The lessons come at a much-needed time in Minnesota as emergency physicians and trauma specialists are reporting an increasing concern about the alarming number of drowning victims dying in area lakes and pools.
As of June 14, there have been at least 25 fatal drownings reported in Minnesota. Five were children ranging from age 4-12 years old.
The park is open every day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. through September 6. To learn more about lessons and admissions click here.