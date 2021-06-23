MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 37-year-old North Dakota man is charged with violating a no-contact order last week when he held a woman against her will in a Bloomington hotel room, prompting an hourslong standoff with police.
Romez Coleman, of Bismark, North Dakota, is charged with one felony count of violating a no-contact order, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. If convicted of the charge, he faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
According to a criminal complaint, officers responded early Thursday morning to a report that Coleman was holding a Minneapolis woman against her will inside the Comfort Inn near the Mall of America. Officers located Coleman in a hotel room and spoke with him. He refused to leave, denied knowing the woman and denied that she was in the room.
Coleman threatened to use force if officers entered the room, the complaint states.
Officers believed they heard Coleman moving furniture to barricade the door. Later, the woman inside told investigators that Coleman had barricaded the door, allegedly telling her: “We ain’t getting up outta here.”
After eight hours of negotiating, Coleman let the woman out of the room. Not long after, officers arrested Coleman, the complaint states. The woman, 42, was then reunited with her family.
According to investigators, Coleman is currently charged in a domestic assault case. In February, he was served a no-contact order, prohibiting him from contacting the woman whom he allegedly held in the hotel room.
Officials also say that Coleman has past felony convictions for domestic assault and violating a no-contact order.