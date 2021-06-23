MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Minnesotans are living out horror stories as they attempt to move across the country.

Nichol McGrane, who moved to Minneapolis from New York City, has lived only with a couple of chairs and an air mattress for about a month. Everything else she owns is still with the movers.

“We were told originally it was going to be eight to 10 days to get our stuff, so we brought just a couple of things to get by,” she said.

The estimate from the broker Nichol used was much lower than the one the movers gave her when they arrived.

“We ended up paying up front more than we anticipated, we were going to pay for the entire move,” she said.

Now, several weeks, broken promises, and frustrating phone calls later, Nichol still has no idea when she’ll see her stuff.

“Once they had that original deposit, they really haven’t cared to give us any updates at all,” she said.

WCCO was unable to reach the company to ask about Nichol’s move. Another WCCO viewer near Mankato said she’s been waiting three months to receive her furniture.

Matt Mathias, who owns the Minnesota-based Matt’s Moving, says there’s been a labor shortage in the industry, and a tight market on new and used truck purchases. He also admitted there can be integrity issues within the line of work.

“I would say just do your due diligence, shop around, talk to a few moving companies, get estimates and check the reviews online,” he said.

Mathias also recommends making sure your movers are licensed with the state.

To research moving companies, click here.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration also offers these resources for people moving: