MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota man faces federal charges after allegedly assaulting and sexually abusing another person last fall.
A release from the United States Attorney’s Office in Minnesota said 38-year-old Tony Lee Lussier is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and sexual abuse of an incapable victim.
The incident occurred last September on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. Lussier allegedly attacked someone with a knife. The attorney’s office said he also “engaged in a sexual act with the victim who at the time was physically incapable of declining participation.”
Lussier made his first court appearance Wednesday.