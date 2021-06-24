MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The ceiling of a Minneapolis hotel is getting some very prestigious attention.
The art installation inside the Canopy Hotel in downtown Minneapolis, in the Mill District, is one of only 100 pieces of public art in the world to be a finalist for the prestigious CODAwards.
The hotel used to be a thresher factory, so the top symbolizes a sifter.
All of the dangling pieces represent flour, and the base of the mill area economy.
The award is given “to those who successfully integrate commissioned art into interior, architectural or public spaces.”
Click here to vote for the installation, and see the other nominees.