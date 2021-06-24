MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials on Thursday reported 136 more cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths.
The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health shows the cumulative case count has reached 604,879 while the death toll has hit 7,561.
On the vaccination front, nearly 67% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one vaccine shot. Meanwhile, 62% of people in that demographic are fully vaccinated.
State officials are aiming to have 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4. While vaccination rates have slowed in recent weeks, the state is steadily approaching that benchmark.
Children as young as 12 can get the vaccine. When factoring in the total eligible population, 55% of Minnesotans have received one shot while 51% are fully inoculated.
In the last 24 hours, 13,585 tests were processed in Minnesota, suggesting a daily positivity rate of 1.01%.
As of last week, the average positivity rate was at 1.3%, the lowest it’s been since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
Hospitalization and case growth rates have also declined significantly in recent weeks, reaching near record lows.
Similarly, testing rates are down, leading health officials to close community sites in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington later this week.