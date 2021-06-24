MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A house fire early Thursday morning displaced a central Minnesota family with five children.
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says crews responded to the fire around 1 a.m. at a home on the 23800 block of 700th Avenue in Dassel Township, which is about 10 miles east of Litchfield.
Firefighters found smoke and flames on the home’s main floor and quickly worked to extinguish the fire. Officials say the home’s kitchen and laundry room sustained significant damage.
Investigators believe the fire started in the laundry room and could be related to the clothes drier.
Two adults and their five young children were in the home. Medics assessed them at the scene for possible smoke inhalation, but none were hospitalized.
The American Red Cross is working to assist the family.