MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say that human remains found in northern Minnesota earlier this month belonged to a Twin Cities man who went missing in 2018.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the remains found on June 7 in a heavily wooded area of Blind Lake Township belonged to 62-year-old David Rickbeil of Ham Lake.
Rickbeil was reported missing in July of 2018 after his car was found running and unoccupied in the rural township. Crews searched the swampy, heavily-wooded area for days but did not find him.
Investigators believe that Rickbeil walked away from his car. No foul play is suspected.