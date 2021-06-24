CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:David Rickbeil, Human Remains, Local TV, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say that human remains found in northern Minnesota earlier this month belonged to a Twin Cities man who went missing in 2018.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the remains found on June 7 in a heavily wooded area of Blind Lake Township belonged to 62-year-old David Rickbeil of Ham Lake.

(credit: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

Rickbeil was reported missing in July of 2018 after his car was found running and unoccupied in the rural township. Crews searched the swampy, heavily-wooded area for days but did not find him.

Investigators believe that Rickbeil walked away from his car. No foul play is suspected.