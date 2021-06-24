MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis city officials say three parklets have been installed in the area of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue as part of an effort to support local businesses and “add color and vibrancy” to the streetscape.
On Thursday, announced the installation of the new parklets, which are built into the right-of-way with seating, plantings and other amenities. They are positioned next to the curb — often in a parking spot or loading zone — and are an extension of the sidewalk.READ MORE: Derek Chauvin Sentencing: Legal Expert Thinks Ex-Cop Will Get At Least 25 Years
“The goal of the City’s parklet program is to activate community corridors with fun public spaces that make neighborhoods more vibrant and support local businesses. They add color and vibrancy to the streetscape, promote a sense of place and encourage traffic to slow down,” the city said in the release.READ MORE: Security Ramping Up Ahead Of Derek Chauvin's Sentencing
Three of the installations are near 38th and Chicago, which is also known as George Floyd Square in the wake of Floyd’s murder. These locations include Smoke in the Pit and Just Turkey at 38th and Chicago, and Dollar & Up at 37th Street and Chicago Avenue.
Other parklets installed include Butter Bakery Cafe at 37th Street and Nicollet Avenue and Dancing Bear Chocolate at Thomas Avenue North and 44th Avenue North.MORE NEWS: Mitchell Hamline School Of Law Offers Class On Derek Chauvin Trial
The intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue was where Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been convicted and is awaiting sentencing. The intersection has been a place of memorializing Floyd, but has also experienced issues of crime.