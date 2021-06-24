MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair will be back in its full glory in just two months. Masks and distancing won’t be required, but there will be a new security setup what will affect everyone who goes.

It’s been mostly quiet around the fairgrounds for 18 months. But soon that will change.

Loyal attendee Katie Fridgen couldn’t be more excited. “I feel like I’ve been cooped up for so long, I just need to break out,” she said.

She’s not the only one who’s ready to roll.

“A lot of people coming back together close, no more six feet, no more masks. I look forward to everybody enjoying each other,” said Kevin Renfro, a loyal fair patron.

But this year, the security process to get into the state fair will be different due to a shooting that happened during the 2019 fair.

Organizers say all ticketholders who come through the doors will have to go through a metal detector.

Renfro doesn’t mind.

“I think that’s good, don’t need no violence. That’s why everybody should be enjoying themselves, shouldn’t be no guns or knives, to protect the people I think that’s good,” he said.

Another security change, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to take over for the disbanded fair police. The Ramsey County Board spent Tuesday afternoon asking the sheriff and fair organizer about costs and overtime pressure for current deputies.

Sheriff Bob Fletcher says the work will be voluntary and shared with other local officers and troopers. The board will soon vote on a plan.

The Sheriff says the plan is for all officers at the fair to wear body cameras.