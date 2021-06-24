Chauvin Sentencing:
Sentencing for Derek Chauvin is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday. WCCO will have special live coverage on-air and on CBSN MN.
Latest News
Violence Free Minnesota Finds Help For Domestic Abuse Survivors
A local advocacy group wants to make sure people in or already out of abusive relationships have a plan to get help.
Saint Paul Regional Water Services Is Well-Equipped To Handle Heat And Drought
WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh visited Saint Paul Regional Water Services in Maplewood to see how local systems are holding up.
Live WCCO Video
Minnesota's Dry Weather Leading To Hay Shortages On Farms, Concerns For Live Stock
Minnesota's dry weather is causing concern for many Minnesota farmers, including those who depend on a hay crop for their live stock.
Mayflies Hatch In Downtown St. Paul, In Some Places Blanketing Sidewalks And Roads
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the short-lived insects are found in almost all freshwater systems. A large hatch can be considered a good sign for the health of our environment.
Minnesota Weather: 75% Of The State Is Now Experiencing Drought
Drought conditions in Minnesota have worsened over the last week.
How Minnesota's Power Grid Handles The Heat
We've had the hottest start to June on record. With more AC cranking days on the way, we wondered how our power grid is handling the heat.
Minnesota Weather: Monday Will Be Coolest Day Since Late May
After some precious rain fell on parts of Minnesota Sunday, here comes a big cool down.
Eddie Rosario Hits 2-Run Single In Return To Minnesota, Indians Beat Twins 4-1
Eddie Rosario broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run single and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Thursday night.
Minnesota United Scores Early In 2-0 Win Over Austin FC
Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou scored early goals eight minutes apart and Minnesota United beat expansion Austin FC 2-0 on Wednesday night.
Lynx Overcome 18-Point Deficit In 3rd Win Over Dream
Sylvia Fowles had 26 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks, Damiris Dantas added 23 points and the Minnesota Lynx overcame an 18-point first-half deficit to beat the Atlanta Dream 87-85 on Wednesday night.
Travelers Championship Preview: 'Anything Can Happen In The Last Four Holes,' Says CBS Sports' Ian Baker-Finch
A strong field at the Travelers Championship attacks a TPC River Highlands course that offers up its fair share of scoring opportunities.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
SRX Racing Series Heads To Tony Stewart's Home Track At Eldora: 'It'd Be Hard To Bet Against Him' Says Analyst James Hinchcliffe
The man known as "Smoke" took the win in the dirt last week. Now, the question is can anyone beat him on his home track in Ohio?
'Behind The Music' Comes To Paramount+ On July 29th Featuring LL Cool J, Duran Duran, Fat Joe
Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for the iconic documentary series 'Behind The Music,' introducing Duran Duran, New Kids On The Block and Bret Michaels as featured artists.
CBS And Flo Rida Team Up For Return Of Hot Summer Originals 'Big Brother' And 'Love Island'
CBS has partnered with multi-platinum rapper, singer and songwriter Flo Rida to feature the world premiere of his as-yet-unreleased latest summer anthem, “Summer’s Not Ready,” in a vibrant promotional campaign for CBS’ hot summer originals, 'Big Brother' and 'Love Island.'
Combate Mixed Martial Arts Coming To Paramount+ And CBS Sports Network
Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network are adding Combate mixed martial arts to their expanding portfolio of sports coverage.
Perry Mattfeld Says 'In The Dark' Season 3, 'The Stakes Can't Get Any Higher'
In The Dark, The CW's successful drama starring Perry Mattfeld, returns this Wednesday night at 9/8c.
Ed Sheeran Joins 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' Starting June 28th
During his residency, Sheeran will perform some of his biggest hits each night, as well as the television debut of his new single ‘Bad Habits.'
Good Question
What Health Information Can Employers Require From Their Workers?
As more workers head back to the office, some will have to share medical information with their employers.
What Is COVID's Delta Variant?
A new strain known as the Delta variant is now making its way through the country after originating and quickly spreading through India a few months ago.
What Are The Hidden Dangers Of Swimming In Open Water?
Halfway through June and already there’s been a dozen drownings across the Twin Cities, nine in Hennepin County alone.
Twin Cities Jazz Festival
By
WCCO-TV Staff
June 24, 2021 at 10:00 pm
The Twin Cities Jazz Festival is back!
Click here for more information.