MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that he will end his pandemic emergency powers in August, nearly 16 months after the peacetime emergency was first declared.
Speaking to reporters, the governor said that he’ll end the peacetime emergency on Aug. 1 as long as the virus’ grip on the state continues to wane and Minnesotans continue to get vaccinated.
Walz’s use of peacetime emergency powers to respond to the pandemic has been a point of contention for Republican lawmakers, who’ve been calling for the governor to give up the powers for the last year.
Since last march, the governor has had to ask for a renewal of the peacetime emergency every 30 days.