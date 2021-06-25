MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Minneapolis gas station on June 16.
Deandre Shawn Freeman faces one count of second-degree unpremeditated murder in Hennepin county.
The criminal complaint says a witness called police to report a shooting near the 1700 block of East Lake Street. The witness said Freeman had fled the area in a car and specified the license plate number.
Officers then arrived at the scene to find a man – who was later identified as 32-year-old Paris Tracie Love – with a gunshot wound. Though officers administered first aid, Love died at the scene.
After reviewing surveillance video from the area, officers determined that Freeman got out of his car and walked down East Lake Street. The complaint says he approached Love and pulled out a handgun, shooting the man several times.
He then returned to his car and fled the scene.
Freeman is currently in custody. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.