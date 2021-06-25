MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, is slated to be sentenced Friday afternoon, more than a year after he fatally pressed his knee onto the Black man’s neck, sparking massive protests in the Twin Cities and a national reckoning on racism and police brutality.
Chauvin, 45, is scheduled to appear before Judge Peter Cahill in Hennepin County court at 1:30 p.m. Several factors are expected to play into the judge's decision, as prosecutors have called for a 30-year sentence and Chauvin's attorney has asked for probation. At least four members of Floyd's family are expected to give victim impact statements.
The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death on May 25, 2020, outside a south Minneapolis convenience store. Under Minnesota statutes, Chauvin will be sentenced only on the most serious charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 40 years behind bars.
Per state sentencing guidelines, Chauvin’s conviction typically fits a 12 and-a-half year sentence. However, the judge has already determined that there were aggravating factors in this case, writing that Chauvin abused his position of authority, treated Floyd with particular cruelty and committed the crime in the presence of children. Those factors could add decades to Chauvin’s sentence.
Chauvin may address the court before his sentencing. However, legal experts say it's unlikely. During his weekslong trial earlier this year, Chauvin declined to testify.
Before Chauvin’s sentence is read, the judge will hear motions from the defense, which will call for a new trial. The request is unlikely to be granted. After, the judge will hear impact statements from Floyd’s relatives and statements from the community. In an unusual move, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison asked the public to submit impact statements online. At least a few of them are expected to be read in court.