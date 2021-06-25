MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fugitive who is wanted in a 7-year-old girl’s violent shooting death in Chicago, Illinois may now be in Minnesota or Wisconsin, FBI Minneapolis officials announced Friday. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in hopes of locating him.
The FBI says 22-year-old Devontay Davoucci Anderson of Illinois is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the April 18 shooting death of the girl, who was fatally shot while in a vehicle in a fast food drive-thru in Chicago. She had just gotten out of school.
Anderson and an associate allegedly opened fire on the vehicle. The girl was struck multiple times. Her father was also shot once. The girl died from her injuries while her father survived.
Anderson was subsequently charged with first-degree murder. A federal arrest warrant was issued for him in late April after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Anderson is described as a Black man, around 5-foot-5 inches tall, 150 to 160 pounds, with brown eyes. He also has a small tattoo of capital letters written in script over his right eyebrow.
According to the FBI, Anderson is also known to go by "Vontay" or "Moneybag" and has connections to Illinois, Indiana and Florida.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Anderson.