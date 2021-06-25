MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –George Floyd’s cousin Shareeduh Tate said she and the Floyd family hope Derek Chauvin is sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison.

In April, Chauvin, 45, was convicted of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. It took the jury roughly 10 hours of deliberation to reach their verdict.

Floyd, who was 46 years old, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck as the Black man repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin is scheduled to appear before Judge Peter Cahill in Hennepin County court at 1:30 p.m. Several factors are expected to play into the judge’s decision including impact statements from at least four members of Floyd’s family as well as impact statements from the public.

HOW TO WATCH & FOLLOW: Special live coverage of court proceedings, including Chauvin’s 1:30 p.m. sentencing, will be on-air and streamed on CBSN Minnesota. You can also check for updates on WCCO.com and by following our social media channels, including Facebook and Twitter.

Tate and Attorney Ben Crump met with CBS This Morning and shared their hope for Chauvin’s sentencing outcome. While the maximum sentence would be 30 years in prison, Chauvin’s defense team is asking for parole with no additional prison time.

“We have always asked that the appropriate sentence would be what they would have sentenced George Floyd to had the roles been reversed. We only seek equal justice in this matter,” said Crump. “We believe George would have been convicted of first-degree murder, and he would be facing life in prison. However, we believe if the judge sentences Derek Chauvin to 30 years, that would be significant progress for the quest of equal justice in America.”

Under Minnesota statutes, Chauvin will be sentenced only on the most serious charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 40 years behind bars.

Per state sentencing guidelines, Chauvin’s conviction typically fits a 12 and-a-half year sentence. However, the judge has already determined that there were aggravating factors in this case, writing that Chauvin abused his position of authority, treated Floyd with particular cruelty and committed the crime in the presence of children. Those factors could add decades to Chauvin’s sentence.

Joe Tamburino, a defense attorney not affiliated with the case, expects the judge to sentence Chauvin to 25 years behind bars, but not more than 30.

Tate said she believes nothing Chauvin could say during his sentencing would change how she and Floyd’s family feel about the case.

“I don’t care to hear from [Derek Chauvin] at all. I don’t think there’s anything that he could say to change my perception of what happened on May 25, 2020…none of us really care to hear anything he has to say,” said Tate.

Attorney General Keith Ellison recently asked the public to send in victim impact statements regarding the killing of Floyd and the events that followed.

“This was unlike anything we had ever seen in America. I mean it galvanized people all across America, all across the globe when they watched that tortured video for nine minutes and 29 seconds,” said Crump. “I think America had PTSD and so I think what Attorney General Ellison wanted to do is let the judge know that the whole world is watching. The whole world is watching today.”

Tate said the conviction in April felt like a sigh of relief at the time and hopes she’ll feel the same way after today’s ruling. She says the Floyd family plans to continue their work in social justice long after the sentencing has ended.

“Going from here it’s just continuing to work to make sure there are changes that will affect generations to come as it relates to social justice,” said Tate. “Our family has committed to doing that since day one and we have not stopped and we will continue to be present and actively working towards it.”