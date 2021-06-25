MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was unrest in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis overnight.
Dozens of people gathered near the intersection of Lake Street and Girard Avenue, lighting dumpsters on fire and blocking traffic. The intersection is near where Winston Smith was fatally shot by authorities three weeks ago.
Several police officers responded to keep the peace and reopen the area to traffic. It’s yet unknown if any arrests were made.
The neighborhood has seen nights of protest since Smith was killed on June 3. According to investigators, Smith, who was Black, fired a gun before he was fatally shot atop a parking ramp by members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force.
Smith was wanted for being a felon in possession of a gun. However, the attorney for the woman who was with Smith on the night of his death said that she did not see Smith hold or shoot a gun.