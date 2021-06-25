MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a teenager is in the hospital after being shot multiple times late Thursday evening.
According to police, officers were dispatched shortly before midnight to a shooting at an apartment complex parking lot located on the 7800 block of Yates Avenue North.
When officers arrived, they found a teenager suffering from non-life threatening gunshot injuries to their arm and buttocks. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police say an investigation has so far learned that the victim was with a group of other teenagers when an argument broke out with an unknown suspect, who then fired a handgun in the direction of the group of teenagers. Evidence of the shooting was found nearby.
The investigation is ongoing.