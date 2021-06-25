SRX Racing Series Heads To Tony Stewart's Home Track At Eldora: 'It'd Be Hard To Bet Against Him' Says Analyst James HinchcliffeThe man known as "Smoke" took the win in the dirt last week. Now, the question is can anyone beat him on his home track in Ohio?

'Behind The Music' Comes To Paramount+ On July 29th Featuring LL Cool J, Duran Duran, Fat JoeParamount+ has released the official trailer and key art for the iconic documentary series 'Behind The Music,' introducing Duran Duran, New Kids On The Block and Bret Michaels as featured artists.

CBS And Flo Rida Team Up For Return Of Hot Summer Originals 'Big Brother' And 'Love Island'CBS has partnered with multi-platinum rapper, singer and songwriter Flo Rida to feature the world premiere of his as-yet-unreleased latest summer anthem, “Summer’s Not Ready,” in a vibrant promotional campaign for CBS’ hot summer originals, 'Big Brother' and 'Love Island.'

Combate Mixed Martial Arts Coming To Paramount+ And CBS Sports NetworkParamount+ and CBS Sports Network are adding Combate mixed martial arts to their expanding portfolio of sports coverage.

Perry Mattfeld Says 'In The Dark' Season 3, 'The Stakes Can't Get Any Higher'In The Dark, The CW's successful drama starring Perry Mattfeld, returns this Wednesday night at 9/8c.

Ed Sheeran Joins 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' Starting June 28thDuring his residency, Sheeran will perform some of his biggest hits each night, as well as the television debut of his new single ‘Bad Habits.'