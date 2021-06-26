Chauvin Sentenced:The former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to 22 and-a-half years for murdering George Floyd.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Shooting, St. Cloud News, St. Cloud Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud, police say.

St. Cloud Police were on the scene of 10th Avenue Southeast and 11th Street Southeast around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Two victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the suspect and the vehicle fled the area before they arrived.

An investigation is ongoing.