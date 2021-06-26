MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud, police say.
St. Cloud Police were on the scene of 10th Avenue Southeast and 11th Street Southeast around 10 p.m. on Friday.
Two victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds.
Authorities say the suspect and the vehicle fled the area before they arrived.
An investigation is ongoing.
More On WCCO.com:
- Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years In Prison For Killing George Floyd
- Woman Found Dead In Woodbury Home With Children Inside
- Minnesota Weather: Dead Fish Piling Up Along Lake Shores Amid Stretch Of Hot, Dry Weather
- 'My Condolences To The Floyd Family': Derek Chauvin Speaks Before Being Sentenced To 22.5 Years In Prison