MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is seeking the public’s help finding a missing endangered person.
According to the BCA, 66-year-old Diane Johnson was last seen Wednesday evening, boarding a bus at Mystic Lake Casino en route to the Mall of America.
Police say investigators believe she might have been near the airport Friday evening.
There are concerns because she is diabetic and needs daily medication.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt with the word Minnesota written across the chest in red letters.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ramsey Police Department at 763-427-1212.
