By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Arson, Fire, Little Canada Fire Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fire was intentionally set in a Maplewood apartment building, officials say.

The Little Canada Fire Department responded to the Goldenstar Apartments shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a fire purposefully set in the third floor hallway.

One person was evaluated at the scene, but no one was injured.

Fire crews were at the scene until roughly 4 a.m.

Credit: CBS

Maplewood Police Department and Ramsey County Fire are investigating the fire.