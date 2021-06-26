MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fire was intentionally set in a Maplewood apartment building, officials say.
The Little Canada Fire Department responded to the Goldenstar Apartments shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a fire purposefully set in the third floor hallway.
One person was evaluated at the scene, but no one was injured.
Fire crews were at the scene until roughly 4 a.m.
Maplewood Police Department and Ramsey County Fire are investigating the fire.
